Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Defensive Coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale and the Ravens have parted ways

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Jim Rogash
Ravens player found injured in Baltimore, released from hospital
Posted at 6:01 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 18:01:48-05

BALTIMORE — Defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale and the Baltimore Ravens have parted ways, the Ravens announced on Friday.

According to a statement from Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh, after several conversations, they've "agreed to move forward in separate directions."

"We have had a great run on defense, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished and the work he has done," he continued in his statement. "Don has been a major contributor to the success of our defense since 2012, and especially since he became defensive coordinator four years ago. He has done a great job. Now it is time to pursue other opportunities. Sometimes the moment comes, and it's the right time. I am personally grateful for our friendship and for everything he has done in Baltimore.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019