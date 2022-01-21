Defensive Coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale and the Ravens have parted ways

BALTIMORE — Defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale and the Baltimore Ravens have parted ways, the Ravens announced on Friday.

According to a statement from Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh, after several conversations, they've "agreed to move forward in separate directions."

"We have had a great run on defense, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished and the work he has done," he continued in his statement. "Don has been a major contributor to the success of our defense since 2012, and especially since he became defensive coordinator four years ago. He has done a great job. Now it is time to pursue other opportunities. Sometimes the moment comes, and it's the right time. I am personally grateful for our friendship and for everything he has done in Baltimore.”