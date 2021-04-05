Baltimore Orioles express interest to MLB to host this year’s All-Star Game

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles have expressed interest to Major League Baseball to host this year’s All-Star Game.

On Friday, the Orioles and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott issued a statement in support of the league's decision to move the game from Atlanta following Georgia's passage of a controversial voting bill:

"The Orioles organization joins the city of Baltimore in support of today's decision by Major League Baseball to relocate the 2021 All-Star Game and MLB Draft. As the birthplace of civil rights icon Thurgood Marshall, we stand united with Commissioner (Rob) Manfred in denouncing this malicious legislative effort to suppress voters in Georgia and other state legislatures.

"Baseball is our national pastime and preserving the right to vote is a pillar of our American democracy. The city of Baltimore and the Birds of Baltimore applaud MLB's patriotism in supporting voting rights, and we encourage everyone to use this moment to fight for fair elections and register eligible Americans to vote and make their voices heard."

The team would be interested in hosting the All-Star Game in the future if another city is chosen.