Baltimore native Kyle Fuller out for season with torn ACL

BALTIMORE — The Ravens head into week 2 of the season with a win, but it doesn't come without some losses.

Cornerback Kyle Fuller is out for the season after an MRI revealed that he tore his left ACL as confirmed by John Harbaugh.

Harbaugh called the injury "a crazy circumstance on AstroTurf."

"He got pushed off and just landed the wrong way on the turf, and the turf doesn't usually give as much as grass," Harbaugh adds.

Fuller signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Ravens this offseason.

Second-year defensive back, Brandon Stephens, will fill in as a starter until Marcus Peters fully recovers from his injury.

Ravens also lost left tackle Ja'Wuan James for the year after he tore his left Achilles tendon in the second quarter of the season opener.