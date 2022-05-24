Ravens add Baltimore native Kyle Fuller to their secondary

BALTIMORE — The Ravens shore up their secondary by signing former Broncos' cornerback Kyle Fuller to a one-year deal.

Fuller will add more depth to a secondary that just lost Anthony Averett and Tavon Young to free agency.

Their secondary gave up the most passing yards in the NFL last season.

Here's an updated look at the Ravens' new and improved secondary:

CB: Marlon Humphrey

CB: Marcus Peters

CB: Kyle Fuller

S: Marcus Williams

S: Kyle Hamilton

S: Chuck Clark — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) May 24, 2022

Fuller has played six years in the NFL and was a first-team All-Pro in 2018 when he led the league with seven interceptions with the Bears.

During his time in Chicago, the former first-round pick had 19 interceptions in his six seasons there.

He went to high school at Mount Saint Joseph and then went on to Virginia Tech.

Fuller was drafted 14th overall by the Bears in 2014.

