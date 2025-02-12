Baltimore Lightning will make debut against Michigan Bills this June

BALTIMORE — Professional football is coming back to Baltimore a lot sooner then most anticipated.

The Baltimore Lightning will make their debut on the gridiron on June 7 at Morgan State University.

They'll take on the Michigan Bills.

We first learned about the Lightning in September 2024, when they were holding tryouts for their squad.

They are part of the newly formed International Football Alliance, an eight team league spanning throughout the United States and Mexico.

Some signings for the Lightning include Ray Bolden, who played for the UFL, Defensive back De’Jahn “Nugget” Warren, who at one time played for the Chicago Bears, linebacker and Morgan State alumnus Joshua Holley, and Frederick resident Todd Simmons, a wide receiver who recently participated in Ravens training camp. He was also featured in the Netflix special Last Chance U.

The Lightning will be coached by Eric Marty, previously of the UFL, with the front office headed up by CEO and General Manager, Will J. Hanna II.

Officials with the Baltimore Lightning negotiated deals to broadcast games on CBS Sports.

All games will kick off at 5:00 pm Eastern.

For tickets to games, click here.