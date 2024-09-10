Ever dreamed of playing professional football in Baltimore? Saturday's your chance!

BALTIMORE — Fans all know Baltimore football is dominated by our beloved two-time Super Bowl Champion Ravens.

But what happens during the off season when many still crave more football.

Enter the Lightning, Charm City's newest professional football squad.

They're part of the newly formed International Football Alliance, that's set to kickoff in June of 2025.

Currently the league is made up of eight individually owned teams spanning throughout the United States and Mexico.

League players are paid — $1,500 per game for active quarterbacks and $400 per game for all other players.

Games are expected to be televised, although network and channel information remains up in the air.

The league will consist of 11 on 11 competition outdoors.

Each team is still in search of players to fill out their rosters.

The league has planned a variety of ways to make that happen, including a draft and open tryouts.

For Baltimore fans dreaming of a gridiron moment in the spotlight, Saturday could be your chance.

The Lightning are hosting 9am open tryouts at New Town High School in Owings Mills. Learn how to register here.

The league's inaugural eight-round draft will be held March 21 through 22in Huntsville, Alabama.

As for the Lightning, they've already signed 30 players to attend camp.

Players include Ray Bolden, who played for the UFL, Defensive back De’Jahn “Nugget” Warren, who at one time played for the Chicago Bears, linebacker and Morgan State alumnus Joshua Holley, and Frederick resident Todd Simmons, a wide receiver who recently attended training camp with the Ravens.

Simmons was also featured in the Netflix show Last Chance U.

The Lightning will be coached by Eric Marty, previously of the UFL. Will J. Hanna II is the team's CEO and General Manager.

Where the Lighting will play remains unclear.