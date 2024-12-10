Baltimore Blast season is underway

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Blast fans, the MASL season is officially underway and our Blast are off to a quick 1-0 start after their 8-6 win Sunday against the Harrisburg Heat.

Tuesday was a rest and recovery day for the Blast here at Northeast Rec Center.

Head Coach David Bascome says beyond wins and losses, he continues to ensure the culture is great for his guys here. So they can experience winning ways.

"It's a great environment to grow in," says Bascome.

When Coach Bascome took over four years ago, he wanted to ensure the Blast culture and environment was right for players both on and off the field.

"What we do outside the game is even more important because we only spend a short time with each other in this culture," says Bascome.

"The game is something we should enjoy, but what's next? What comes after the game? That's crucial and that brings about trust when you invest the time into the athlete they give you everything they've got and that's what this franchise is about," says Bascome.

Coach Bascome is an also a winner. He's been a part of this franchise for 22 years and experienced eight championships. Although he calls this a reforming year, he's still prioritizing winning.

"The veterans understanding what reforming looks like means greater leadership. The younger players we went out and selected, understanding you're still in a growth period but we're going to teach you what winning looks like. Cause in those times when things don't go right, that's when strength comes together," says Bascome.

The Blast next game is Friday December 20 in Milwaukee against the Wave.