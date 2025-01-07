Baltimore Blast prepare for their first home game of 2025

BALTIMORE — When you’re part of an organization synonymous with winning like Juan Pereira is, you don’t lack confidence. Even when you’re introducing a plethora of young talent to the team.

“We’re gonna go far for sure," says Pereira, midfielder for the Baltimore Blast.

“As a team, when you have a group together on the same page, I think that’s a good start," he added.

The Baltimore Blast are off to a hot start this season at 4-1. Although this is a reforming year for the club - they are keeping winning a top priority as they gear up for their second matchup against Utica City this Saturday.

This club has a unique mix of vets and young players.

One of the newcomers getting acclimated to the Blast is Chad Poarch, who most recently was playing in the TST, a 7-on-7 soccer tournament with a million dollar cash prize. Poarch scored the game-winner.

“Everyone called me the million dollar man," says Poarch.

But now he’s settling in as a defender on the Blast. Coming off a late game-winning kick against Utica City two days ago.

“I’m just playing my game you know? I’ve been playing since I was four years old. I’m getting a little older now. My game has matured," says Poarch.

Head coach David Bascome is a big fan of how he’s adapted to the culture here.

“The way he functions as a young man, that's integrity, him being a student of the game," says Bascome.

This Saturday proves to be a fun one for the Baltimore community. The Ravens will be playing their final home game of the season at 4:30, but the Blast want to ensure that you can come out and experience both, they push their game back to 7:30.

“Against Utica is always a good game. We have the best fans in the league so I’m sure they’re gonna come out and support us. Without them, we cannot do anything," says Pereira.

Come out, where your purple, come out and support the guys," says Bascome.