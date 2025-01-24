Baltimore Blast look to capitalize on hot start to the season

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Blast are off to a scorching hot 7-1 start this year.

But if you ask the head coach for the Blast, David Bascome, about this 7-1 start he’ll tell you the results are great but it’s the quick growth of the younger players that’s been the most surprising part.

“Getting the results has been crucial because we need them to make playoffs so it’s been a really good spirit because as we do well in getting the results you can be harder on the players," says Bascome.

However, this weekend could be challenging as they prepare for two tough games against clubs they don't see very often, the St. Louis Ambush and the Dallas Sidekicks.

“As a coach, I’m already dissecting them but as the player that’s going to be the challenge, meeting some of these guys personnel from the other team for the first time," says Bascome.

Coming into the year Bascome said this would be a reforming year and it would take veteran leadership to help guide the younger guys.

One of those leaders is the captain, Jonatas Melo.

“The boys are playing really well man," Melo says, who is looking to return to action after missing nearly five weeks with a pulled hamstring.

“Obviously it’s frustrating for myself to be outside and not be able to help the team in the field, but just watching the guys playing and have some of the young guys that have come in this year showing out their character has been really good," says Melo.

A veteran of 10-plus seasons, Melo's seen a lot and won a lot. But there’s something special about the first-year players he’s seeing.

“I think we have one of the best [classes] of rookies we’ve had in a long time. We need that kind of mix between the experience of the veterans and the energy of the young guys," says Melo.

The Blast players and coaches rave about the fans' support, saying they provide a great home field advantage and they hope to see you out there this weekend.

Saturday, the Blast hosts the Ambush at 6:00 pm.

Sunday, the Blast hosts the Sidekicks at 12:0 pm.

Both games are at TU Arena at Towson University.

You can find ticket information here.