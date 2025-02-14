Baltimore Blast eyeing long west coast trip

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Blast have only lost twice this season. Coming off a rare 8-3 loss against Utica City, the team is preparing for a 10-day west coast road trip.

Before the loss, the Blast were on a nine game heater. They hadn’t lost since December 20.

Head coach David Bascome says in the loss he noticed his group not emphasizing their good habits.

"We got out of a character very easily and though yes, the game was closed going into that third and fourth, the problem is that we had a mental breakdowns," says Bascome.

But that game is behind them and now they prepare for a tough road trip, a first for many players.

"We've got to build a climate and a culture there are we from home that's similar so that mental space is there," says Bascome.

The other challenge is the physical aspect.

"We’re gonna have them around us more. More waking up you seeing these faces (at) breakfast, lunch and dinner. That also is new, so we have to be able to control and and guide the culture for winning," says Bascome.

On the field, Bascome knows these games will be difficult because everyone has the same mentality, protecting home field.

"You must understand, it’s gonna be a battle," he says.

That battle begins with a game against the Empire Strykers this Sunday at 7:05 p.m.

