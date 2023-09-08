Arundel ready for 'slugfest' vs. Broadneck

GAMBRILLS, Md. — High school football Friday means a little bit more in the second week of the season at Arundel High School. It’s the home opener for the Wildcats as they welcome perennial power Broadneck to their neck of the woods .

Arundel is expected to be one of the better teams in the Baltimore area again this year. The Wildcats are coming off a 10-3 season and their first appearance in the state championship game since 2007. Their title run came up just short with a loss to North Point.

This year they are on a mission for a repeat trip to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. But it won’t be easy. Only six starters return - one on offense and five on defense.

Head coach Jack Walsh thinks his Cats are up for the challenge.

“We got a bunch of tough, gritty, hard-working kids. Kids are working their butts off. They are buying into what we’re doing and we’re coming away with close wins.”

Like in week one. They defeated Glen Burnie 27-26. It was junior Ahmir Lowery’s first game in green. He is the new quarterback, coming over from Pallotti.

“Ahmir has all the tools. He really does,” said Walsh.

“Everything is coming together,” said Lowery. “We are going to have a better week this week than last week because we had a couple mistakes. But everything, it’s going to be in tune this week.”

In the key of B, as in Broadneck. The Bruins come to town after a tough 21-14 loss at McDonogh.

“They are physical and they are going to be a fast-paced team,” said linebacker Raymond Chapman. “But we definitely have a one hundred percent chance at beating this team.”

“I think we’ve been the better two teams in the county the last couple years and we haven’t played each other,” added Walsh. “So, I think it’s going to be a traditional, good Anne Arundel County slugfest.”

Kickoff at Arundel is set for 6:00 p.m.

