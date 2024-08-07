Apuzzo on the verge of a championship entering final weekend of season

SPARKS, Md — In each of the past two years Sam Apuzzo has been on the cusp of being crowned a champion. Heading into the final weekend of the Athletes Unlimited lacrosse season she couldn’t be in a better spot to finally bring home a title.

Apuzzo sits atop the leaderboard in the player-driven pro women's lacrosse league. Only three games remain to clinch the top spot.

She knows she’ll be up against it to close out strong.

"You have nothing left to keep and nothing left to save for the rest of the season. So, I think everyone puts everything out on the field," she said.

AU awards points to each athlete, throughout the four-week, 12-game season, depending on individual and team success. Apuzzo, an attacker, finished third in 2021 and second in 2022 and 2023. This weekend expect her best effort yet.

"The level of play definitely gets higher in this last weekend. The competitiveness definitely gets higher," she said. "Everyone has their personal goals. Everyone has their team goals. I think it’s put in the forefront a little bit more."

Beating out Apuzzo in each of the last two seasons was Tayler Moreno. She is the back-to-back and reigning champ. The goalie currently finds herself in third place, 142 standings points behind Apuzzo.

"My plan going into this week is just having fun, relaxing, playing the best I can possibly play and obviously supporting my teammates around me," said Moreno.

Don’t count out Charlotte North. The attacker is currently in second place, only 53 standings points out of first. It is the closest to the top spot she has been this late in the season. She finished 14th in 2022 and 17th in 2023.

"Everyone is willing to leave it all out there," she said. "It’s our last weekend playing and we work so hard throughout the year to be ready for this."

Ready to empty the tank.

"I just want to end the way I started, with a lot of heart and passion in the game and enjoy having played," said Apuzzo. "I think if I can end this Sunday feeling that way walking off the field I’ll be happy."

The action starts Thursday with a double header at USA Lacrosse headquarters beginning at 5:00 p.m. A champion will be crowned when the season concludes on Sunday.

