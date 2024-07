BALTIMORE — Another O's player is headed to the All-Star Game.

Anthony Santander is a 2024 all-star. He replaces Kyle Tucker on the American League Roster.

He is now the fifth Oriole to head to the Midsummer Classic.

Earlier this week, third basemanJordan Westburg was announced as an all-star replacement.

The players representing the Orioles will now be Santander, Westburg, Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Corbin Burnes.