Snubbed no more: Jordan Westburg started the day snubbed but is now an all-star

BALTIMORE — The Orioles return home to host the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night in first place in the A.L. East and first place in the American League. They are one game back of the Phillies for the best record in all of baseball.

Third baseman Jordan Westburg started the day left off the American League all-star team.

"There are a lot of guys deserving in this clubhouse. But there are also a lot of guys in other clubhouses that are deserving," said Jordan Westburg. "It’s out of our hands."

Up until 5:20 p.m., Tuesday evening, Westburg was among the Orioles’ all-star snubs. The 25-year-old was a finalist at third base but is also among the best second basemen the A.L. has to offer. He is batting .281 with 14 home runs, 20 doubles and five triples. All those numbers are better than Rangers all-star second baseman Marcus Semien.

"It’s disappointing," Westburg said about not earning the all-star nod. "I certainly don’t know how many times I’m going to get that opportunity in my career."

Westburg was taking the high road in the clubhouse on Tuesday.

"I understood it. There are a lot of good players in this league. So, just to be in those conversations, I was very honored."

At 5:21 p.m., that all changed. The team announced Westburg was an all-star game replacement.

Manager Brandon Hyde agreed with the decision to include Westburg.

"[Westburg] deserves to go," said Hyde. "I’m hoping some of our guys go as deserving replacement players for guys that can’t go that were selected. But all of these guys, for me, had all-star first halves."

The addition of Westburg gives the Orioles four players on the A.L. All- Star roster including, Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Corbin Burnes.

