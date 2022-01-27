Another Spencer sparking Loyola

BALTIMORE, Md. — Loyola University's Cam Spencer has taken his game to another level in his third college season.

"I’m feeling confident right now," said the Greyhounds guard.

"Confidence is earned and he has earned his confidence," said Loyola head coach Tavaras Hardy.

The junior from Davidsonville is leading the Patriot League with 19.4 points per game and 2.2 steals per game. He always knew he could do it. Not everyone did. Loyola was his only Division I offer out of Boys’ Latin School of Maryland.

"[Loyola] took a chance on me so I wanted to prove them right with the goal in mind when I came here was to win when I was here and I think we’ve grown and grown each year and it’s nice to see that we’re winning now," he said.

Cam is not the first Spencer to win while wearing green. His older brother, Pat, was one of the best college lacrosse players of all-time and the best Greyhound in program history. He suited up for Loyola from 2016-2019. After a year of college hoops at Northwestern, Pat is now running with the Washington Wizards' NBA G-League team. Cam constantly hears the comparisons.

"I’ve kind of heard it since high school. I think highly of my brother so I just look at it as a compliment," he said.

Cam is the driving force behind a Greyhounds team off to its best start in Hardy’s four years as head coach. They are 12-8 overall and 6-3 in the Patriot League. This is after they came up one game short of an NCAA Tournament berth last season. They lost in the conference title game.

"Certainly last year, being able to experience the championship game, has made the guys hungry," said Hardy.

"That pushes us to get back in the gym every day to get back to that point because all we want to do is make the tournament," said guard Kenny Jones, who leads the Patriot League with 5.1 assists per game.

"We've been there before and we can do it again. The goal is to obviously get there again and get the job done," said Spencer.

