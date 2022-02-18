Another milestone for Clatchey

BALTIMORE — For three decades he has been the steady force on the sideline for the Mount St. Joseph High School basketball team. Pat Clatchey has now reached yet another round number.

"To coach 400 games, it’s a milestone for sure," he said.

Wednesday’s 78-52 win over Goretti was the 59-year-old’s 400th Baltimore Catholic League game coached. He started in 1993.

"Those are league games. If you count the tournaments and the non-league games we’re probably getting close to 1,000."

It was his 275th BCL regular season league win. That’s the most ever. Among his other league records are 10 regular season BCL championships and 7 BCL tournament titles. Now in his 30th season he is two off tying Loyola’s Jerry Savage for most seasons coached in the BCL.

He wants to get there.

"I still got some gas in the tank," he said.

Gas to fuel his players.

"He pushes us, makes us work hard," said forward/guard Bryson Tucker.

"He’s not a ‘yes man’. So, he’ll get on you. He’ll let you know when you’re messing up," added forward Amani Hansberry.

Overall Clatchey has tallied 746 career victories. He can thank his players over the years and his all-star teammate at home - his wife, Melanie.

"I’ve had a pretty supportive wife. A lot of times away from home. A lot of practices, games, mood swings depending on how the games have gone. So, her support has been huge."

The Gaels will try to give Clatchey his 276th BCL victory Friday as they host Spalding. A win over the Cavaliers will give MSJ the No. 2 seed in the upcoming BCL tournament.

"We’ve gotten better as the season has gone along," said Clatchey. "But, as I’ve told our guys through years of experience, people remember what you do at the end of the year."

Tip-off on Friday is at 7:00 p.m.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook