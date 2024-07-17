An 'enjoyable' NBA Summer League experience so far for Bub Carrington

BALTIMORE — It was another outstanding pro performance for Bub Carrington on Tuesday night.

What else is new?

The baller from Baltimore has starred at every level of basketball from high school to the NBA's Summer League in Las Vegas. Carrington is crushing it.

"Overall it’s been fun, enjoyable," he said.

He is the Washington Wizards’ breakout star, averaging 19 points through three games playing against mostly fellow incoming rookies and second-year pros. He dropped 20 points on Tuesday night in an 82-80 loss to the Trail Blazers. WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner caught up with Carrington via Zoom before the game.

"I’ve been learning a lot playing against all these other players that have been drafted that are in the league or making their way into the league. 'Max play mentality' is kind of the biggest adjustment. There is no time to worry about what just happened because the game is so fast."

Just like Carrington’s rise.

Two years ago he was draining high school jumpers at St. Frances Academy. After just one year of college at Pitt, the 18-year-old 6-foot-4 guard was drafted 14th overall at the NBA Draft three weeks ago. It was a pick made by the Blazers then traded to the Wiz.

What have the last three weeks been like?

"It’s been meeting a lot of new faces," he said. "[I have to] remember a lot of new names."

When he looks up in the stands during the regular season he won’t have to remember quite as many. There is sure to be a strong contingent of Bub Carrington Baltimore fans heading down the road to Capital One Arena.

"It’s going to be live. Everyone in Baltimore, they are always going to ride for you no matter where you are at. Now you got Baltimore and Washington, DC behind you."

Bub wants his story to inspire the next generation of kids just like him.

"I would have never even thought this would happen two, three years ago, especially 40 minutes up the street," he said. "But it’s like once you put your head down and kind of have that tunnel vision and realize that any goal can be attainable if you really want it to be, if you choose for it to be attainable then you can get it."

