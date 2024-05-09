After historic regular season, Hopkins hungry for national championship

BALTIMORE — The Johns Hopkins University men's lacrosse team has been one of the best in the country all year long. Now the Blue Jays are ready to prove they are the best team in the nation.

Hopkins hosts Lehigh on Sunday at noon in the first round of the Division I NCAA Tournament. The Jays (10-4) are the No. 3 seed. Lehigh (10-6) is the Patriot League champ.

It has been an historic season for Hopkins. They are coming off the program’s first undefeated regular season in Big Ten conference play and first outright Big Ten regular season title. But, the conference tournament did not go as planned. The Jays were upset by Michigan in the semifinals 10-7.

That loss last week has them refocused as the program starts the quest for its first NCAA Tournament title since 2007.

"It’s definitely easier to be motivated coming off a loss than a win," said attackman Jacob Angelus. "We are definitely fueled but it’s just another opportunity. That’s in the past. All we can do is look forward and work on what we’re doing now and what we have ahead for us."

"I think there is a confidence that has been built throughout the year. That comes from the work they have been putting in. They really believe in what we are doing," said head coach Peter Milliman.

"In this point of the year everyone is 0-0. Records go out the window and everyone is just fighting for that win. So, if you don’t come to play and you can kind of overlook teams, they will take advantage of you and make you pay," said goalie Chayse Ierlan. "So, we are trying not to do that."

Ierlan was the starting goalie for Cornell when they advanced to the 2022 national championship game. He said this Blue Jays team has the same makeup as his team did two years ago.

The Jays are confident they are ready to make a run.

