After deep playoff run Oakland Mills football 'trying to get it again'

COLUMBIA, Md. — The Oakland Mills High School football team is on a mission after their school’s best season in two decades.

"It was crazy. I was proud of my whole team," said linebacker/running back Xavier Patterson.

"It was a fun ride. It is a school that certainly has pride in football," added head coach Thomas Browne.

"I was very proud. It was hard work and dedication," said quarterback/linebacker Cyrus Thomas-Ray.

Last year the Scorpions made their deepest playoff run since 2001, a trip to the 2A state semifinals. They fell to eventual state champ Douglass by a single touchdown. That experience is fuel to help defend their Howard County championship and take their playoff success even further this fall.

"We want it so bad," said Thomas-Ray.

"Everybody thinks that it was a one time thing and that it won’t happen again. But, we’re hungry. We’re trying to get it again," added Patterson.

O.M. returns only 2 key offensive players and 4 key defensive players from last year’s team. New under center is their senior QB Thomas-Ray. He was the backup in 2021.

"If I get the ball I’m going to run it, get at least five yards every play. If we throw it I’m going to try to make an accurate pass. If we’re not I’m just going to run the ball," he said.

"Cyrus is as tough as they come," said Browne. "Smart kid, tough kid, great runner, a kid who I think will get better every single game that we play this year."

Friday night brings a huge Howard County matchup for 2-1 Oakland Mills as they travel to undefeated Atholton. The Scorpions handed the Raiders their only regular season defeat a year ago.

"This kind of is the game for the county championship right now," said Thomas-Ray. "But, they are definitely going to bring it. But, we’re going to bring it, too. Hopefully."

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook