A basketball camp of fundamentals and finances

STEVENSON, Md. — There are plenty of basketball camps that develop the foundation of your skills. But, there is one in Stevenson that is about more than just dribbling, passing and shooting. It also involves brainstorming, analyzing and budgeting.

"One of the things we want to focus them in on is what are the career opportunities that exist around the game," said Gene Frazier. He is the organizer of the Hometown Lenders Business of Ball summer camp.

This week about 50 kids from around Baltimore, ages 12-14, are taking part in the camp at St. Timothy's School in Stevenson. Half of the time they work on drills. They other half is spent in the classroom.

Said Frazier: "What we hope to do is spark their interest in school because they see what some of the potential possibilities are for them from a career standpoint."

Things like:

"Learning how to manage your money," said 13-year-old camper Ryan Dunston.

"We’re also learning about branding," added 13-year-old camper Khaden Moyd

"We’re learning about budgeting," said 13-year-old camper Myah Willis.

One their projects this week is to pitch the NBA on why it should expand into Baltimore.

"We have to come up with the name. We have to come up with the reasons why they will be good and why we should have it here in Baltimore," described 13-year-old camper Bryce Pearsell.

Organizers not only want to create that interest in possible basketball careers off of the court, they also want to teach campers to take ownership of their community.

"When you care for and protect your communities, those communities become safe places. They become places where people are happy and where they can thrive," said Frazier. "Planting those seeds of pride in their community, that will pay dividends down the line."

For these future ball players, executives and team marketing reps from our area.

