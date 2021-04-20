1-on-1 with Desmond Howard

BALTIMORE, Md. — During the college football season you can find him on the set of ESPN’s College Gameday each and every Saturday. Next week, for a fourth straight year, you can find him on ABC’s coverage of the NFL Draft - former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL wide receiver/returner, Desmond Howard.

"The hype and the buildup to the draft, it’s a lot of fun," he said.

This 2021 NFL prospect pool, by all accounts, is one of the most talented in recent years. That includes at at wide receiver, which is a position the Ravens should have an eye one.

"Really, really deep, talented class, probably the deepest of any position in this draft. We’re looking at, possibly, in the first three rounds maybe anywhere from 17 to 21 receivers just might be drafted in the first three rounds," said Howard.

Great chat with @DesmondHoward today talking #NFLDraft. For #Ravens fans hoping for a wide receiver, Desmond has some thoughts on this year's class... @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/c3Itv8MFVR — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) April 20, 2021

The Ravens have seven total selections, including No. 27 overall in the first round.

"I think you still could get quality wideouts late in the first round," said Howard. "I don’t think they even have to move."

Receiver isn’t the only place the Ravens could use a big time starter and top draft pick who could make a difference right away. Other top needs include edge rusher, center and offensive tackle. Is there any position that jumps out to Howard where the Ravens could use this draft to make significant, immediate improvements?

"Absolutely," he responded. "All of those positions you just named, they all could go at least three deep as far as guys who could help an NFL franchise immediately."

The names begin to be called on April 29.

