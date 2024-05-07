Homegrown basketball star Angel Reese stuns at Met Gala

NEW YORK CITY — The WNBA star from Randallstown turned heads when she showed up at the Met Gala yesterday - and it happened to be her 22nd birthday.

She was wearing a custom dress from English designer 16Arlington.

The shimmery, aquamarine-colored outfit had a deep neckline and gave "Swan Lake" ballerina vibes, or perhaps an etheral, fairy look, as US Weekly suggested.

Instagram mentioned her in a post, saying: "Best. Birthday. Ever. 🍰🌷✨It’s @angelreese5’s (Angel Reese) 22nd birthday and she’s making it a day to remember.After spending the morning practicing with her team in Chicago, the WNBA basketball star took off for New York where she’s attending the 2024 #MetGala for the first time.With a dress by @16arlington, a personalized cake and a supportive squad cheering her on, she’s officially ready for fashion’s biggest night. 💫"

Cardi B, who was also at the Met Gala, also gave her a shotout on her Instagram.

The Instagram post has gotten more than 227,000 likes as of Tuesday afternoon, and the WNBA Facebook post has more than 5,000 likes.

WMAR recently profiled Angel Reese'sBaltimore ties.