Baltimore native Derik Queen declares for 2025 NBA Draft

After just one year of basketball at the University of Maryland, Baltimore native Derik Queen has decided to declare for the 2025 NBA Draft.

Queen joined the Scott Van Pelt show on Friday night to make the announcement, making it a little more special since Van Pelt is also a Maryland native and attended the University of Maryland.

He began his announcement giving praise to God, then thanking his parents, the rest of his family, his teammates, and his coaches, past and present.

When asked what he'll miss the most about College Park, he expressed his love for his squad and the moments they all shared.

Following a year of averaging 16 points per game and 9 rebounds per game, Queen led the Terps to the Sweet 16 in this year's tournament.

To get there, he hit a bank shot that was heard around the world against Colorado State.

When asked where his confidence comes from in clutch moments, he replied:

"I'm from Baltimore, that's why."

That shot punched the Terps' ticket against #1 Florida in the Sweet 16, where they were unfortunately eliminated after losing 87-71.

Queen would finish the final college game of his career tallying 27 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals.

He is projected to be a top-10 pick in this year's draft.