Watkins on first practice with Ravens: 'It felt amazing'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The new veteran presence amongst the Ravens receiving corps, Sammy Watkins, took the field Wednesday for the first time as a member of the team.

"It felt amazing," he said. "It’s fun. It’s a great energy, great vibe and just a winning culture."

Watkins, entering his eighth NFL season, signed with Baltimore as a free agent. He participated in organized team activities Wednesday after missing last week's voluntary sessions. It was his first opportunity to catch passes from quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"He threw great balls today, some balls that went through a couple hands and it was very special," said Watkins. "He threw one ball that I honestly dropped. So, he’s definitely throwing it around and slinging it pretty fast."

Watkins comes over from the Chiefs, off back-to-back appearances in the Super Bowl. He won a title during the 2019 season. He sees similarities here.

"It feels like Kansas City to me. It feels like a team that’s ready to win the Super Bowl, a team that’s ready to win and go out there and have fun and put up points."

Elsewhere on offense tight end Mark Andrews and free agent addition, guard Kevin Zeitler joined Watkins on the field after missing time last week.

On defense this is a big summer for outside linebacker Tyus Bowser. He is entering his fifth season and coming off his best yet as a pro.

His role should increase significantly as he previously played behind Matthew Judon, who signed a free agent contract with New England during the offseason. Bowser signed a new four-year contract with Baltimore in March. He said the new money won’t change the mindset.

"Besides the contract, that’s great, I’m thankful for it and I’m glad to be here but that doesn’t mean to relax," he said.

