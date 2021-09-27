Watch
Tucker's kick has the Ravens in their 'Happy place'

A record-setting victory Monday for the Ravens
Duane Burleson/AP
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) celebrates with Tavon Young (25) after kicking a 66-yard field goal in the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Baltimore won 19-17. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Justin Tucker
Posted at 5:23 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 17:23:55-04

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — After watching the film of the legendary kick, you have to reference the film of a legendary flick.

"Justin, his extra long footwork as he talked about a little bit last night, it’s a little bit like the golf movie Happy Gilmore. It’s a little bit of a Happy Gilmore technique," said Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh on Monday. "So, he crushed it."

That he did.

Justin Tucker set the NFL record for longest made field goal with a 66-yarder as time expired to win Sunday’s game in Detroit. You could say a moment and a record like that has been waiting for guy like Tucker, who is already the most accurate kicker the NFL has ever seen.

"He does have kind of the perfect personality for the job," said Harbaugh. "He likes the stage. He’s not afraid of it. He relishes it. It’s his personality. It’s who he is. That combination with talent and good coaching goes a long way."

All the way into the history books.

Next up Tucker and the Ravens visit the Broncos in the thin air of Denver. So, if Tucker could hit from 66 yards in Detroit, what’s his range in the Mile High City?

"Hopefully it doesn’t have to be 66," said Harbaugh. "Those kicks, they’re rare because you don’t try them in a normal circumstance. It’s got to be the right perfect storm and you don’t want to be in those situations too often. So I don’t know. It’s a good question."

Harbaugh said he would not have trotted Tucker out to attempt a 68-yarder against the Lions.

Against the Broncos… who knows? Mile high miracles have happened before for the Ravens.

