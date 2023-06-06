Treadwell makes Ravens OTA debut, Harbaugh on Dobbins: 'We want him back...'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The 2023 Ravens off-season will always be remembered as the off-season of the Lamar Jackson contract extension. But after that, you could say it will be remembered as the off-season of adding first-round wide receiver talent.

The team signed wideout Laquon Treadwell on Tuesday to a one-year contract.

"Really a determined guy. [He] wants to be really good. Physical practice, worked hard in the workout," said head coach John Harbaugh.

Treadwell goes 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. Last season the 27-year-old played six games for the Seahawks with six catches for 42 yards. He also spent time on practice squads in Arizona and New England. As a Raven he fit in on day one.

"[He] came out here, pretty much knew what he was doing after getting here less than 24 hours ago. He didn’t make a mistake out there. I think that says a lot about who he is," said Harbaugh. "So, he’ll be in the mix, we’ll let him compete and see how he does."

Treadwell was drafted 23rd overall by Minnesota in 2016. He is now the fifth receiver on Baltimore’s roster drafted in the first round and fourth added since last season ended, joining Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and Zay Flowers. Rashod Bateman is the lone first-round pick holdover from 2022.

OBJ has yet to take the field during these voluntary OTA’s. The same goes for J.K. Dobbins. The running back is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Last week he posted a series of cryptic tweets about his future, saying he hopes he remains in Baltimore for his entire career. He then replied in a since deleted tweet, "Idk (I don’t know) tho sadly".

Baltimore…. #Ravensflock i hope Im here till the end of my career… I love you 💜 — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) June 1, 2023

"We want him back but who knows the future? Nobody knows the future. If somebody can tell me whether J.K. is going to be back next year I’d like to know if you are certain about it. But who knows anything about anything? I know J.K., when he gets back here, will be determined, excited," said Harbaugh. "He will work hard. His energy will be high. I know he will be in great shape because I know who he is as a person."

Dobbins has been critical about how he has been used in the offense in the past. He should be on the field next week when mandatory mini-camp kicks off on Tuesday.

