Thursday's game 'more meaningful' for Ravens linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Thursday night football. Ravens and Buccaneers. It's the only game on the docket to kickstart week eight of the season. Players say there is a little more giddyap when you play in primetime and all eyes are one you.

This game against the Bucs definitely means more to Jason Pierre-Paul. The Ravens outside linebacker is now in his 13th NFL season. He spent the last four years with the Buccaneers, winning Super Bowl LV with Tampa and making the Pro Bowl in 2020. The Bucs chose not to re-sign him after his contract expired following last season. The Ravens inked him in late September to help out with the pass rush. WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner went 1-on-1 with Pierre-Paul after practice on Tuesday and asked him about his former team.

"This game is more meaningful to me."



As the Ravens return to primetime against the Buccaneers, Jason Pierre-Paul returns to Tampa Bay to face his old team.



Stepner: "What can you offer your teammates about what type of team you are going to be facing?"

Pierre-Paul: "Get ready, dog. Old team. I was just there last year. I salute all of those guys. They are hard workers. But, we are working hard over here too. Especially me. We’re facing the Bucs. This game is more meaningful to me because I was released and I’m here now. I’m just going to showcase my skills."

Stepner: "What’s it going to be like facing Tom Brady. You’ve faced him before."

Pierre-Paul: "Tom Brady is a great guy. He is the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) for a reason. He is family to me and, to be honest, the things that he does you can’t duplicate it. I’ve been there. I’ve seen him. He is the first guy to come in, the last guy to leave. Always wants to win. He’s just the G.O.A.T. and he’s not the G.O.A.T. for no reason. It’s going to be a fun game. It’s going to be fun knowing I’m playing against him again and try to get him down in the backfield."

In four games with Baltimore Pierre-Paul has eight tackles, one tackle for loss, three passes defended, a quarterback hit and one sack.

As for playing on Thursday night with the world watching, J-P-P said he is "excited to showcase my talent on national TV and show them I still got it".

