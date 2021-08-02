The Ryan bravado is back in Baltimore

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There is a new presence at Ravens training camp.

A larger than life coach with an attitude, a strut and a lifelong love for the game.

Now with his ninth NFL team, Rob Ryan feels this is the place where he belongs with the people he wants to coach.

"Guys that just love football, that are passionate, that are tough and physical. It’s a coach’s dream," said the Ravens' new inside linebackers coach.

Ryan joins the same defense his twin brother Rex coached from 1999-2008.

"Rex bragged about this place so much and he was right. But I tell you what, I think he underdid it."

He likes his roster.

"I walk into a room full of great players," said Ryan. "Young guys that are smart, hungry and humble and it can’t be better."

One of his young pupils is second-year linebacker Patrick Queen.

"Not so often you come into a place with such a great talent and a guy who is just striving for more. And he’s such a smart guy," Ryan said of Queen.

"It’s only up from here," said Queen. "I feel like I’m way more confident. I’m way more into the defense. It’s going to be a good season."

Among the line backing corps on the outside will soon be former Indianapolis Colt, Justin Houston. The veteran signed a free agent deal with Baltimore over the weekend. Marcus Peters played with Houston in Kanas City and helped recruit the now Raven.

"Justin was one of the key factors when I was in K.C. who took me underneath his wing and showed that love, genuine love at that," said Peters. "[He’s a] great father, great person and he’s the ultimate great leader for the team."

Other notes from camp on Monday involving the receivers: Head Coach John Harbaugh said rookie Rashod Bateman missed practice with muscle tightness. Marquise Brown was absent for a third straight session with a hamstring injury. Miles Boykin left the field late in practice with a hamstring issue as well.

Tuesday brings the next big day on the training camp schedule: the first practice in pads.

