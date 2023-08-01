The Ravens under-the-radar addition who could thrive in 2023

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — We all know the headliners when it comes to the additions to the Ravens offense this year. They are namely Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers. But, there is another receiver who could be sneaky productive in 2023.

Nelson Agholor was actually the first player of the group brought in back in late March when he signed as a free agent. A crafty veteran now entering his ninth pro season, he should be slotted behind OBJ, Flowers and Rashod Bateman, who is currently on the physically unable to perform list with a foot injury.

Agholor has flashed during training camp as he develops chemistry with quarterback Lamar Jackson. He is all smiles a week into camp.

"I want to have fun and perform and have fun in year nine and get better," he said after Tuesday's practice. "I feel happy I’m a part of something special."

"He made numerous plays the last two days, right? He has made plays on the ball," said head coach John Harbaugh. "I like his route running. He has done a nice job, especially against man coverage, some outs and some crossing routes he has gotten himself open on."

About the guy connecting with him on those routes, Agholor has nothing but praise for Jackson.

"I have been very impressed by his understanding and his dialogue. The type of conversation we have has been very impressive. He is in his fifth year or sixth year. He is not a ten-year vet. But, he leads and has conversations like a very, very seasoned guy."

Notes from camp on Tuesday: safety Geno Stone was absent a day after limping off the field. Harbuagh said it’s an ankle injury that may keep him out for a week.

Training camp continues on Wednesday afternoon when the Ravens hit the field around 1:20 p.m.

