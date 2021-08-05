Tavon Young on latest comeback: 'It’s tough at times but... I know I'm tough'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Tavon Young is a professional football player. He is also a professional rehabilitator.

"I’m fully healthy, for sure," said the Ravens cornerback. "I’m just working back slow."

He is back after tearing the ACL in his left knee for the second time. It happened week two of last season. He’s grateful to now be working on his craft, not his cruciate ligament.

"It’s always good to get back on the field. I just missed my guys. You just miss your teammates. You just miss doing what you love."

The 27-year-old has only played in two games over the last two seasons. He missed all of 2019 with a neck injury. The other ACL injury happened in 2017. That’s three of the past four years primarily fighting back from major medical issues.

"It’s tough at times but just got to have faith," said Young. "Just got to know who I am as a person. I know I’m tough. I know I can come back. I know I could be who I am."

His coaches know he bolsters what is arguably the best secondary in the NFL.

"The preseason games will help him get back into game shape that way of playing and everything else," said Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale. "I haven’t seen him take a step backwards."

Young still skips reps on some drills during practice. When he does run through you notice him flexing and testing the knee when he is done. He insists the injury is not on his mind.

"When I’m out there playing in the field I don’t worry about nothing that’s going on down there. I’m just playing ball, going full speed as fast as I can."

He believes that's the way he has to play.

"You can’t play scared coming back from an injury. You can’t play timid. You just got to go."

Young added that he’ll try to get through a full practice on Friday.

