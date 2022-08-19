Stone aiming for another solid preseason game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Once again we won’t see quarterback Lamar Jackson or many of the veteran starters when the Ravens take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday night. These games are really about evaluating the backups and bubble players - the guys trying to secure roster spots.

One of those guys is Geno Stone. The third-year safety will be out there scrapping and clawing to earn a spot with the regular season Ravens. He flashed during the first preseason game last week. He had two tackles, a tackle for loss, a couple of passes defensed and an interception against the Titans. Stone is part of a deep defensive secondary and deep safety room. Earlier this week WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner caught up with Stone at training camp. Below is their conversation:

Stepner: How do you think you performed during that first preseason game?

Stone: I feel like I played well. I just feel like every time I step on that field I just try to make a statement while I’m out there, try to prove that I can be out there.

Stepner: The Cardinals. What do you see out of Arizona and that offense and what you’re going to see on Sunday?

Stone: They like to take shots down the field. They are spread offense. They are a team that likes to spread you out so you have to get ready for all that stuff, all the deep routes and everything like that.

Stepner: With new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald coming in, putting his mark on this defense, how do you think you have adjusted to this new scheme, if you want to call it that, and how do you think you fit?

Stone: He is letting us go out there and make a call and go out and play. So that’s what I like about it. Really not thinking as much. Going out there reacting to whatever the offense is doing. I feel like I fit very well.

Stepner: What do you think about this defensive back group?

Stone: We have so much depth right now. I feel like every guy can play a bunch of different positions on the field.

Stepner: You know the depth in the safety room. What do you think you have to do on Sunday, and going forward, to cement your roster spot for week one?

Stone: Just go make plays. I feel like that’s the main thing. Just go make plays and do my job, don’t try to do too much and make sure everyone else is in the right positions. That [is what] the safety should be doing out there.

There is also the preseason winning streak the Ravens are looking to extend. It currently stands at an NFL-record 21 consecutive games. Stone said that streak is a testament to all of the guys on the Ravens rosters over the years fighting for jobs. They’ll fight again when kickoff arrives Sunday at 8:00 p.m.

