Roster cuts looming for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The time has arrived for Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, general manager Eric DeCosta and the rest of the team's front office to start finalizing the roster.

"There are a lot of considerations - position value, special teams value, also practice squad value, strategy," said Harbaugh following Monday's practice. "Eric and his guys have to look at strategy in terms of who may get claimed or not get claimed or where we are with health at certain positions. Those are all considerations that have to be made."

The Ravens, along with every other NFL team, must trim their roster to the regular season size of 53 players by Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.

"We’ll probably take our time until tomorrow to wrap it all up and then, probably, honestly the next couple days after that there will be some things happening," said Harbaugh.

The cuts have already started. The Ravens announced the release of center Jimmy Murray and punter Cameron Dicker after practice on Monday. E-S-P-N is reporting they are planning to cut veteran safety Tony Jefferson.

As the Ravens got back on the practice field Monday we didn’t see Ronnie Stanley out there. That is somewhat of a surprise since he was cleared from the physically unable to perform list on Friday. The former All-Pro left tackle is coming back from an ankle injury.

"He didn’t come out today. We’ll be looking for him maybe tomorrow," said Harbaugh. "They have a plan in there (motioning inside the team building) and they are kind of working him back in."

As for Stanley’s availability for the regular season opener against the Jets on September 11:

"I think there is a chance but I wouldn’t comment on what the number is for strategic reasons," said Harbaugh.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook