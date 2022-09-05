Tackle Ronnie Stanley returns for Ravens, no update on Lamar Jackson contract

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — As the Ravens returned to team headquarters on Monday to begin their first game week of the 2022 regular season, they welcomed back one of the biggest pieces of their offensive line.

For the first time this summer Ronnie Stanley practiced with his team. The former All-Pro left tackle is on the way back from a severe ankle injury originally suffered November 1, 2020. He returned a year ago for the 2021 season opener but never suited up after that, needing a second surgery on that left ankle.

#Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) back on the field for practice, during media viewing, for the first time this summer. pic.twitter.com/rn2IBYrEXP — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) September 5, 2022

WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner asked head coach John Harbaugh about the plan for Stanley moving forward and his chances at playing in Sunday’s season opener against the New York Jets.

"It just depends on how he is doing," Harbaugh answered. "A lot of it has to do with how he is feeling, if he is ready to go, if it feels strong, he is moving, feels like he can be successful and if we see what we need to see."

Right tackle Morgan Moses has seen what he needs to see.

"When I wasn’t going (through drills) I stood to the side like, ‘Okay. Alright. He looks good. He looks like Ronnie Stanley'. It’s really good to have him out there and any time you can get your All-Pro tackle back it just boosts the morale of the team," said Moses.

If Stanley can’t play on Sunday it will likely be Ja’Wuan James getting the start at left tackle.

As for the latest with the Lamar Jackson contract negotiations, Harbaugh said there is no update.

"He is hopeful to get a new contract. We are hopeful to get him a new contract, but all the rest of it is business, nothing other than coming to something that is mutually agreeable. That’s the way all these deals are done. Obviously I’m very hopeful. I know everybody is really hopeful to get it done. But, the focus remains on the football. Lamar is that way. Coaches and players are all that way. That’s what we’re looking at."

Jackson has a self-imposed deadline of the start of the regular season to get an extension worked out.

