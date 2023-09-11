Report: Marcus Willams 'out for a while', Stanley and Linderbaum are week to week

Sunday will count as a win on their record, but it came with many losses.

During their bout against the Houston Texans, the Baltimore Ravens had many players who suffered scary injuries.

Among those players, C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle sprain), OT Ronnie Stanley (knee sprain) and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral injury).

J.K. Dobbins, the Ravens' starting running back, suffered a torn Achilles and will be out for the season.

Harbaugh said Dobbins texted him saying 'I'll be back better and stronger than before.'

Linderbaum and Stanley are week to week with their injuries and will likely not play this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Williams is consulting with doctors but will be out for a while, Harbaugh said.

The Ravens are set to face the Bengals at 1:00 p.m.