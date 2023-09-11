Watch Now
SportsFootballRavens

Actions

Report: Marcus Willams 'out for a while', Stanley and Linderbaum are week to week

John Harbaugh
Gail Burton/AP
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh answers questions during a news conference after an organized team activities practice, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
John Harbaugh
Posted at 3:10 PM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 15:10:13-04

Sunday will count as a win on their record, but it came with many losses.

During their bout against the Houston Texans, the Baltimore Ravens had many players who suffered scary injuries.

Among those players, C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle sprain), OT Ronnie Stanley (knee sprain) and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral injury).

J.K. Dobbins, the Ravens' starting running back, suffered a torn Achilles and will be out for the season.

Harbaugh said Dobbins texted him saying 'I'll be back better and stronger than before.'

Linderbaum and Stanley are week to week with their injuries and will likely not play this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Williams is consulting with doctors but will be out for a while, Harbaugh said.

The Ravens are set to face the Bengals at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices