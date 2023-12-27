Ravens WR Zay Flowers surprises young fan who reportedly received wrong jersey

This holiday season, the flock got everything they could ask for after a huge win on Christmas night against the San Francisco 49ers, but one child got something a little more special.

A woman got her nephew the one thing he wanted for Christmas, a Zay Flowers jersey. But when it came, it wasn't exactly what they had in mind.

"I came across a tweet that a lady named Deborah tweeted out that she had ordered her jersey for I think it was her son, or her nephew, and she was so upset when this jersey arrived," said Eric Dounn, Flowers' agent and manager.

Reportedly, they received a jersey with the Minnesota Vikings logo on the front and Ravens patches on the sleeves, with Flowers' name on the back.

When Flowers and his team found out about it, they decided to take matters into their own hands.

"I reached out to my contacts in Baltimore, I found a Zay Flowers purple jersey that he ordered in his size. We went ahead and picked it up. And I was just like, we're gonna do one better, we're gonna get this signed, personalized to him," Dounn said.

In that video, Flowers showed his appreciation to the young fan for sticking with the flock.

It's safe to say, the young man's holiday was made.

WMAR reached out to Fanatics about the mishap and are still waiting for a response.