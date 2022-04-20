Ravens tweak offseason workout program

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — After a season ravaged by major injuries to key, star players, the Ravens knew changes had to be made. That started with their offseason workout program.

"You just have to reevaluate everything, turn over every stone and there are so many different aspects of that," said head strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders. "I think you have to take the offseason, preseason, the whole season into account and just say, 'Is there something we need to improve on? Is there something we need to tweak?'"

As the team gathers this week for phase one of offseason work - which is limited to strength and conditioning, physical rehab and meetings - players are noticing differences.

"I definitely see some changes," said fullback Patrick Ricard. "I think our warmup is more broken down. We’re stretching more. We’re doing a little bit more for flexibility and just overall just mechanics of warming up. I also think our workouts are still very good work. I think it’s what we need. And I think it’s also a little bit of less reps. So, I think they are trying to tone it down a little bit and make sure that we’re really just getting into the groove of things and not really shocking the body too much."

Among all of the changes the biggest is actually being back in the building. The pandemic forced this part of the offseason to be done via zoom in each of the past two years.

"It’s a lot better. Virtual you just, ‘Aww I got to get on Zoom. I got to do all the log-in and stuff.’ Then you got to work out at home," said linebacker Patrick Queen. "Being back and actually able to do stuff with your teammates, it actually builds chemistry now."

Second-year receiver Rashod Bateman is taking part for the first time. He’s back in Owings Mills after running routes with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"Lamar is phenomenal, as always. He is doing good," said Bateman. "I’m excited for him, excited for his future. But, we did get together a couple times to get some work in and we just left it at that."

The Ravens' offseason program lasts nine weeks, culminating with mandatory minicamp in mid-June.

