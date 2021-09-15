Ravens turning the page, preparing for next chapter in Jackson vs. Mahomes

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There is no time to relive Monday's 33-27 meltdown in Vegas. The Ravens are forced to look ahead.

"Last week is kind of over," said cornerback Marlon Humphrey. "The good thing about a short week is you don’t really have time to dwell on the negatives. You got to move on with the positives."

Next up is the AFC Champion Chiefs in Baltimore's home opener Sunday night back in front of the fans.

"I’m excited for us and the fans," said Head Coach John Harbaugh. "I’d say I’m excited for the fans and I am because fans get to enjoy that amazing stadium. I’m excited for us because we get to be a part of the fans being back."

"I can’t wait to hear them cheering," said quarterback Lamar Jackson. "Flock nation in the building finally after a whole year."

Those fans are set to watch Ravens-Chiefs round four in the Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes era. So far Lamar is 0-3.

"It’s not about me and Mahomes. Not to me, probably to everyone else. But, it’s the Ravens vs. the Kansas City Chiefs," he said. "They did beat us three times or whatever but that’s in the past. We have got a better opportunity this time to come around and we take advantage and win at our home stadium."

One of the big storylines this Sunday night will be the return of Orlando Brown Jr. The former offensive tackle for the Ravens demanded a trade in the offseason. Now he is the starting left tackle for the Chiefs. Brown said he’ll be "very emotional" when he takes the field on Sunday.

"I’m super excited to get out there and get back home," he said. "They know my strengths and my weaknesses. So, when you are dealing with someone like that or a team like that or a coach or a player, obviously there are things that I have to fine tune in my game."

How much is Brown telling his new team about the Ravens offense? He said his Baltimore secrets are safe.

"Nothing at all. I’m not no snitch," he laughed.

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) missed Wednesday's practice. Harbaugh had no update on Stanley. Wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle) missed practice as well. Harbaugh also updated the status of offensive lineman Tyre Phillips, who went on injured reserve on Tuesday. He clarified that Phillips is on short term I.R. with the knee injury he suffered on Monday night. He must miss at least three games.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook