Ravens turn the page after OT win

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — 69 minutes and 44 seconds of football. That's how long the Ravens' overtime victory took against the Minnesota Vikings. Now Baltimore gets a game on Thursday in Miami. That’s the definition of a short week for the Ravens. John Harbaugh adjusted accordingly on Monday night.

"We had chairs out for the early walk-through. So, guys were sitting behind in the early walk-through. We normally make them stand. So that was our one concession," said the Ravens head coach.

"It’s tough but that’s the nature of the business," added defensive end Calais Campbell regarding the quick turnaround. "We know we’re going to have to do it."

A vet like Campbell certainly knows how to handle a week like this. How about a rookie? Rashod Bateman has been getting some tips from his more experienced teammates.

"Take care of your body. Get as much rest as you need. [It’s a] quick turnaround," said the wide receiver. "Really that’s it. That’s all you can do. That’s all you can say."

All Bateman has been doing is living up to his first-round draft selection status. In three games he has 12 catches for 161 yards. He had five for 52 in Sunday’s victory over Minnesota.

"I think I’ve impressed myself a little bit," he said. "It’s my third game out. I’m getting more comfortable in the offense, getting more comfortable playing in the NFL. Right now just having fun, staying locked in."

Bateman missed the first five games of the season with a groin injury. DeShon Elliott will miss the season’s final nine. The safety suffered a torn pectoral and biceps on Sunday. Rookie Brandon Stephens will be looked upon to step up in Elliott’s absence.

Expect Nick Boyle to make his season debut on Thursday. The Ravens activated the veteran tight end off injured reserve on Monday.

Boyle has been practicing for almost three weeks. He should play in his first game almost a year to the day since suffering a devastating knee injury in New England.

