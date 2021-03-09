Ravens: The latest on Lamar Jackson and Orlando Brown

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh shared their thoughts about the state of the organization Tuesday as NFL free agency and the draft move into focus. Plenty of questions surround two of the most important players on the current team - Lamar Jackson and Orlando Brown.

Lamar is fresh off season number three and in line for a lucrative contract extension. Decosta said he spent time with the former NFL MVP a few weeks ago.

"We haven’t really gotten into the actual contract proposals, negotiations, things like that. It was more of a general conversation," said DeCosta. "We’re confident and committed to try and get a long-term deal done and hopefully we can get that done at some point in the near future."

DeCosta does not think quarterback Dak Prescott’s new four-year, $160 million deal signed on Monday with the Cowboys will factor into getting Jackson inked.

"We have a strategy and we have a relationship. That doesn’t really affect me," said DeCosta. "Lamar has played three years and, you know what, he’s a good player. We feel really good about him. I think he feels really good about us and it’s up to us to get a deal done."

That might not be so easy with offensive tackle Orlando Brown. Drafted as a right tackle, Brown filled in for the injured Ronnie Stanley last year at left tackle and played at a Pro Bowl level. Brown has made his desires known publicly that he wants to stay on the blind side. If that’s not going to happen in Baltimore, he wants it to be elsewhere.

"He’s under contract and he understands that," said DeCosta. "We’ll do what’s best for Orlando and we’ll do what’s best for the Ravens and these things take time sometimes. A lot of different scenarios on how this thing could play out. But, we are blessed to have him on the team."

DeCosta said there is no deadline for a potential trade of Brown. Free agency begins March 17. The NFL Draft starts April 29.

If Brown remains on the roster, Head Coach John Harbaugh has no worries about how he’ll react.

"I love him as a player. I love him as a person," said Harbaugh. "Whatever the situation dictates, however it plays out, I’m sure he’ll be at his best next year."

DeCosta also said he has had preliminary discussions with tight end Mark Andrews about a contract extension.

