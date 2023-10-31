Ravens stay put as trade deadline passes

Looks like the Ravens are sticking with their squad for the rest of the 2023-2024 season.

The team did not make any moves before the 4:00 p.m. trade deadline on Tuesday.

Many reports were speculating the Ravens had their ears to a couple of names that could possibly be on the block.

One name that was mentioned was the Raiders' star running back Josh Jacobs, who did not have many words after the team's loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

Although no deals were made, the Ravens are still sitting at 6-2 and are currentlyin a four-way tie for first in the AFC.

They will maintain all of their draft picks heading into 2024.

The team continue to keep their focus on their next matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.