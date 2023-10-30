Will the Baltimore Ravens make any moves before the trade deadline?

BALTIMORE — The trade deadline is just one day away and a lot of Ravens fans are looking to see what General Manager Eric Decosta has up his sleeve.

Decosta is not new to making splashes before the deadline, like trading the Ravens' second and fifth round picks for All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith in 2022.

Other moves include cornerback Marcus Peters and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

With that in mind, fans have made speculation on just who Decosta will target this year.

The Ravens have been linked to a few names that have been rumored to be in trade talks.

One name that has popped up the most is Tennessee's star running back Derrick Henry.

Although reports are saying the Titans would not be willing to move Henry, fans have shown interest in seeing the All-Pro running back in purple.

Gus Edwards and Justice Hill have carried the load for the Ravens in the running game this year with J.K. Dobbins being out with an Achilles tear.

Edwards is leading all rushers on the Ravens with 426 yards and 5 touchdowns. Justice Hill is right behind Lamar Jackson in rushing yards with 211 and 3 touchdowns.

Others are requesting that the team targets an edge rusher.

A couple names have been rumored to be in trade talks such as Montez Sweat, Chase Young and Danielle Hunter.

The New York Giants on Monday traded defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks, who the Ravens are facing this Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore is currently leading the league in sacks with 29. Justin Madubuike is currently leading the team with 6.5.

Head coach John Harbaugh says he feels like there is no dire need for the team at this point in the season, but he Decosta is working to see if there is anything that could help make the team better.

"Do we have a specific overarching ‘have-to-have' guy? No. We have an excellent roster; [we] love our players; we have guys who are getting healthy that will be coming of IR, even, like [Damarion] ‘Pepe’ Williams, for instance, and guys like that. I love our guys. I think we have everything we need to be successful.," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens are currently tied for first place in the AFC with a 6-2 record.

Will Baltimore make a move before four o'clock on October 31st?