Ravens return from the bye with playoff mentality

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have returned from their bye week rested, recharged and reinvigorated for a stretch run.

After a week off they are back at the team facility with even more distance between them and the rest of their rivals in the AFC North. Their division lead is now a full two games ahead of the Steelers and Browns.

However, Baltimore (9-3) lost ground in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They are now tied with Miami. The Jaguars could also improve to 9-3 if they beat Cincinnati on Monday night. The good news for the Ravens is they control their own destiny, playing both the Jags and Dolphins in weeks 15 and 17 respectfully.

You can’t ask for anything more at this stage of the season.

"Our guys have a good perspective on it," said head coach John Harbaugh. "They understand where we’re at, what is required and what is possible - the opportunities that are created. They understand that and I think they are focused in and locked in and ready to go."

"We have the option to either fold or win those games and separate ourselves from the division," said right tackle Morgan Moses. "So, any time you have that opportunity to do that late in the season, especially coming off a bye week, you look forward to it."

"Personally I think every game moving forward for us you got to kind of have the mentality that it’s a playoff game," added fullback Patrick Ricard. "We are playing against all great winning teams. I think if we approach that now, every week attention to detail has to be on point like it's a playoff game - your preparation, your body, the execution when the plays are called during the game. If you start playing like that and into the playoffs, obviously we have to keep winning to get there, but if that’s the mentality now then I think that’s where we have to be."

The Ravens had a closed light practice on Monday. They have Tuesday off before getting back on the field on Wednesday.

Could Zach Ertz be a part of the team by then? The veteran tight end is a free agent after being released by the Cardinals. The Ravens have a tight end opening after losing veteran Mark Andrews to an ankle injury suffered on Nov. 16. He is likely out for the season. On any potential Ertz interest Harbaugh said: “Any time a great player is out there you look at it but we like our tight ends”.

