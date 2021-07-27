Ravens report to training camp, Edwards positive for COVID-19

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — As Ravens players reported for training camp on Tuesday, one member of the offense learned he'll miss the first portion of camp.

Running back Gus Edwards tested positive for COVID-19. He will be out for at least ten days. The Ravens are about 90 percent vaccinated and that number is climbing.

Players checked in at the Under Armour Performance Center throughout the day. Training camp is officially underway with veteran players reporting for duty. It was a steady stream of arrivals filtering through the doors. They said they are more than ready to get to work

"I believe this year is going to be a special year," said defensive end Calais Campbell. "The expectations are high. It’s kind of like the excitement, like the first day of school. Ready to be back and go through the process, the grind."

"Right now there is a bunch of excitement," added tight end Mark Andrews. "Any time this year there is just that excitement around the building. It’s just fun to be here. We had a great organized team activities so I know, for us, we’re excited to build upon that."

Practice number one of training camp begins at 8:30 Wednesday morning.

When it does tight end Nick Boyle will not be on the field, he had a clean-up procedure on his surgically-repaired knee. He’ll miss a good portion of camp.

