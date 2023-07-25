Ravens report to training camp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The long football-less void of the summer is coming to a close. Ravens training camp is officially underway with veteran players reporting to the Under Armour Performance Center on Tuesday morning.

The vets, including new running back Melvin Gordon, filed in to join the rookies who have been on site for a few days getting acclimated.

Summer vacation is over. #Ravens training camp is here!



Veterans reporting today (including new RB Melvin Gordon).



It has been one of the biggest offseasons in recent memory for the Ravens. Some of the bigger moves included Lamar Jackson signing his contract extension, new offensive coordinator Todd Monken getting hired and Odell Beckham Jr and Zay Flowers being added to the roster.

Linebacker Roquan Smith said the expectations are 'very high' for 2023 and they have to start living up to those expectations now.

"It’s easy to be paper champs but what really matters is what you do between those lines and what are we going to do starting today when meetings officially kick off," he said on Tuesday.

"We know what this team can be but right now it’s just focusing on us each and every day, trying to get just a little bit better each and every day to get to the point where we need to be," said tight end Mark Andrews. "I’m excited to start training camp, get things going."

"It’s real exciting," added right tackle Morgan Moses. "Obviously the opportunity to get back to playing football is obviously a great one. But just the changes that we’ve made, as an organization and as a team, it’s hard not to get excited."

There isn't too much excitement at this point for receiver Rashod Bateman. He is going to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he is still dealing with a foot injury. Linebacker Tyus Bowser is on the non-football injury list with a knee issue.

Bateman and Bowser will be among those watching when camp practice No. 1 gets underway on Wednesday afternoon at 2:35 p.m.

