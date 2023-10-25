Watch Now
SportsFootballRavens

Actions

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Lamar Jackson
Aaron Doster/AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates after running back J.K. Dobbins (27) ran in for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Lamar Jackson
Posted at 2:17 PM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 14:29:23-04

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Jackson tallied 393 total yards, 4 total touchdowns, and a 155.8 passer rating in the Ravens' 38-6 win over the Lions.

RELATED: 'Let's go be even better': Ravens remain 'locked in' after stellar performance against Detroit

He only missed on 6 passes, delivering the ball to 9 different receivers.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices