Ravens QB Lamar Jackson named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Jackson tallied 393 total yards, 4 total touchdowns, and a 155.8 passer rating in the Ravens' 38-6 win over the Lions.

He only missed on 6 passes, delivering the ball to 9 different receivers.