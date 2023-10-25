Ravens QB Lamar Jackson named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
Jackson tallied 393 total yards, 4 total touchdowns, and a 155.8 passer rating in the Ravens' 38-6 win over the Lions.
He only missed on 6 passes, delivering the ball to 9 different receivers.