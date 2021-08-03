Ravens put on the pads, Harbaugh 'planning' on Lamar returning Friday

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It’s a milestone day every year at Ravens training camp: the first practice in pads. Players suited up on Tuesday.

"Fundamentally pretty sound," said Head Coach John Harbaugh. "You can tell, the first day, not too many guys on the ground. That’s an indication that guys are playing with pretty good technique."

Technique is something Bradley Bozeman is working on at his new, old position. Bozeman is shifting from left guard to center this season. It's the position he played in college at Alabama.

"It’s great. It’s been so much fun getting back into that center role, doing all the communication, going through the whole process, learning," he said. "Make sure the snaps are right. I know you all have been watching that really critically."

"He’s been a starter at guard, did a great job there," said Offensive Line Coach Joe D’Alessandris. "He has transitioned now to become a center and his communication skills, he’s getting us in the right place at the right time."

But those communication skills thus far haven’t been put to use with Lamar Jackson at training camp. The MVP quarterback has missed every practice since testing positive for COVID-19. Bozeman doesn’t seem too worried.

"When he gets back he’s going to be ready to play. Don’t have any doubt about that. I know he is studying his butt off. He’s going through the practice film. He’s taking his drops, probably in his living room or wherever he’s doing it. The guy is going to be ready to play. He’s a competitor. Excited to get him back in a couple days and really get after it."

Jackson is currently sitting out his NFL mandated ten days since his positive test a week ago.

As for when he will be able to return, Harbaugh was asked whether it will be this upcoming Friday or Saturday. His response with a smile: "I’ll plan for Friday. I’ll plan for the best."

