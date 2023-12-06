Ravens preparing for Rams, rain and wind

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Bye-bye, bye.

After a week off the Ravens are back at practice with the stretch run in sight.

"Our team is just locked in because we know what is ahead of us," said quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"Now you are going into a real season," said wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. "Five games left that are setting you up to be in the real, real season."

That starts Sunday against the Rams. It will be a special game for Beckham Jr. He won a Super Bowl with L.A. two years ago and helped them beat the Ravens in Baltimore late in that 2021 regular season.

"Two years ago I was over there and I scored a touchdown to win the game and now I’m over here. Hopefully I can do the same thing and return the favor to them," he said.

Baltimore (9-3) is aiming to stay atop the AFC. Los Angeles (6-6) has won three straight and is fighting for its playoff life. The Ravens know quarterback Matthew Stafford, rookie receiver Puka Nacua and that offense can be explosive.

"You have to keep these guys from the chunk pass plays. Whether it’s play-action, drop-back pass - their drop-back pass rate right now is among the highest in the league if not the highest in terms of pretty much every situation," said head coach John Harbaugh.

The air attack might not be so easy this weekend. What could play a major role in this game is the weather. Rain and wind are expected on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore.

"Winds are a big factor in the passing game and the kicking game. We have to take that into account," said Harbaugh. "Ball handling is going to be a big part of it. We are a ball-handling offense. So, we’ve got to handle the ball in wet weather."

"I can't do nothing about the rain, the wind. Just get prepared. Mind over matter," said Jackson.

"The worse the weather the more fun for me. It is a lot more fun to defend the run instead of trying to defend the pass," said cornerback Marlon Humphrey. "If anything it enhances me. Hopefully the ball will be on the ground for their team and not our team and we get the job done."

