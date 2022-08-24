Ravens OC Roman on new WR Robinson: 'no limitation to what he can do'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Demarcus Robinson is the new Ravens receiver in the room. He is also the oldest and a new chess piece that offers multiple possibilities for offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

"I think he can play anywhere on the field. Inside and out. He has done that in the past. We are very familiar with him as far as competing against him," said Roman.

The 27-year-old wideout has played the past five seasons with Kansas City. He had 25 catches for 264 yards and 3 touchdowns last year. He joins the Ravens this week after being released by the Raiders.

"Really there is no limitation to what he can do in terms of, he can only run these kind of routes or man we got to run a hinge instead of a comeback or something like that," said Roman. "He can do all that stuff."

He is doing it a lot already, processing a new playbook and putting it into action.

"I mean, he is getting in it. It’s a full sprint for him mentally now. So, we’ll just see where it goes," said Roman.

The Ravens will waste no time getting Robinson onto the field. Head coach John Harbaugh said he will suit up against Washington in Saturday’s preseason finale.

You may see more snaps than expected from a guy who will have only a week of practice time before kickoff.

"He has been on it in terms of being a professional, preparation. Very impressive," said Roman. "So, I think you are going to see that a little bit quicker than you might anticipate normally."

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook