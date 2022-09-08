Ravens need big seasons from this second-year duo

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — They are two second-year players the Ravens are counting on for production in Sunday’s season opener and throughout the year: outside linebacker Odafe Oweh and wide receiver Rashod Bateman.

“Week one is here. We are all excited. It’s just time to go put everything on show now,” said Bateman.

“I feel good. I feel rejuvenated. I feel hype,” added Oweh.

For Bateman, he is the new No. 1 wideout after the offseason trade of Marquise Brown. This will be his first official week one. He missed last year’s opener because of injury.

“Definitely excited. It’s going to be lit. It’s going to be loud. It’s going to be fun,” he said. “Everybody is going to be jittery.

Many fans will be as well to see how Bateman performs with quarterback Lamar Jackson. Neither played any preseason games. His chemistry with No. 8? Not to worry said No. 7.

“There are only three preseason games but like 30-something practices,” said Bateman. “So, we got a lot in. We feel good about it.”

Bateman had 46 catches for 515 yards and a touchdown in 12 games during his rookie season.

Oweh, like Bateman, was a first-round draft pick last year. He said things have slowed down for him on the field. He feels more comfortable. Part of the reason why may be because for the first time since high school he no longer wears a shoulder brace while playing.

“I feel good. I feel lighter. I feel like it was restricting my arm movements, how I was running and everything,” he said. “Excited to finally get the chains off me and just ball.”

Oweh had five sacks in 15 games during his rookie season. His first chance to add to that total comes against former longtime Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, who gets the start for the Jets in game one.

“Obviously, [he has] a lot of history here. But I have one job, try to sack the quarterback,” said Oweh. “That’s all I’m trying to do, man. I’m not going to get controversial with it. Just trying to sack him.”

