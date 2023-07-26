Ravens have 'more pep in their step' as training camp commences

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It is officially go time for the Ravens. Training Camp 2023 is underway.

"I see a bunch of guys running around, happy, happy to be back," said quarterback Lamar Jackson following the team's practice on Wednesday. "Guys are just pumped for the season because I know I am."

Jackson and his teammates hit the field for practice No. 1. It was the first big chance for this new-look offense to get to work with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, new receivers Odell Beckham, Jr. and Zay Flowers, and of course Jackson, who enters his sixth pro season with his new mega contract extension.

He said on day one, with this group, it feels different.

"I don’t know. It’s like our guys got more pep in their step. I don’t know if it’s year six for me and I’m just realizing it because the Ravens always play fast. But it’s different now."

"On paper we look great. It’s just all about proving it this year," said cornerback Marlon Humphrey. "We got one of those teams where you look, there’s not even many holes. There might be a couple cracks. But there aren’t really any holes."

Among those who did not participate on Wednesday was top running back J.K. Dobbins. He is on the physically unable to perform list with a knee issue. He did not practice at all in OTA’s or minicamp as he was unhappy with his contract status.

Head coach John Harbaugh did not offer much on the situation.

"I wish it was a simple answer. There are always a lot of things that go into football. But, there is some complexity to it and we’re working through all that," said Harbaugh.

As usual returning with the players to training camp were the fans. Around 1,000 people braved the heat and humidity to watch practice No. 1 go down.

"It’s electric. It’s the first day of training camp. I think everybody is excited for the new year," said Ravens fan Kaydonna Lucius.

"Everyone is cheering really loud every play they do - defense, offense - everyone is just going crazy and it’s just a great place to be right now," added Ravens fan Amit Rajesh.

Training camp continues on Thursday. Practice No. 2 goes down at 2:20 p.m.

